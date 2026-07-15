Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,825 Deere & Company $DE

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,825 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Deere & Company from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $752.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $642.98.

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Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:DE opened at $584.40 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $433.00 and a 12-month high of $674.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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