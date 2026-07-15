Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,876 LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LTC Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,238,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $248,843,000 after buying an additional 125,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $109,498,000 after acquiring an additional 61,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,992 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 763,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 682,198 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.60.

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LTC Properties Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of LTC opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.57. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. LTC Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. LTC Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In related news, EVP David M. Boitano purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 46,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,604,983.20. The trade was a 27.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $123,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,058.44. This represents a 7.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

See Also

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