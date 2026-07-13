Diversify Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 118.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,404 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in American Express by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,340 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after acquiring an additional 845,283 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in American Express by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,451,606 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $438,975,000 after purchasing an additional 616,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Express by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after purchasing an additional 558,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $368.70.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Down 0.0%

American Express stock opened at $350.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.86. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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