Diversify Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,770 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Shopify were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $122.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.93. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The firm has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.58.

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

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