Diversify Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 302.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,737 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,735,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $2,751,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,114,000 after buying an additional 83,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research cut Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $281.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $305.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50-day moving average is $302.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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