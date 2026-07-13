Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 33,500 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,447 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Medtronic by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 6,421 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,966 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 75,424 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Medtronic from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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