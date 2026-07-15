Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,893 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 417.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,953 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $2,506,099,000 after acquiring an additional 99,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ross Stores by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,222,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,436,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $979,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $868,360,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,747,639 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $605,704,000 after purchasing an additional 426,370 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $220.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.32 and a twelve month high of $242.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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