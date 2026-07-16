Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,951,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,052,913,000 after buying an additional 1,604,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,865,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,050,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,862,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $856,778,000 after acquiring an additional 371,322 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Kenvue by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 48,146,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,862,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. Zacks Research cut shares of Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE KVUE opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's payout ratio is 97.65%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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