Diversify Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Free Report) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,243 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 347,204 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Sunrun worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, CAO Maria Barak sold 3,278 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $39,893.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 90,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,701.61. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,495 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $217,569.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 420,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,543,994.42. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 223,045 shares of company stock worth $3,081,335 over the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Stock Up 0.1%

RUN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 7,231,726 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,651,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sunrun from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrun

Sunrun News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sunrun launched a distributed AI data center pilot that could let homeowners’ solar and battery systems support edge computing, creating a new business line beyond its core residential solar model. Article Title

Sunrun launched a distributed AI data center pilot that could let homeowners’ solar and battery systems support edge computing, creating a new business line beyond its core residential solar model. Positive Sentiment: Trading activity showed unusually heavy call option buying, suggesting some investors are betting the AI-related announcement could drive more upside in RUN. Article Title

Trading activity showed unusually heavy call option buying, suggesting some investors are betting the AI-related announcement could drive more upside in RUN. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna trimmed its price target to $18 from $19 but kept a positive rating, which still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Susquehanna trimmed its price target to $18 from $19 but kept a positive rating, which still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage around the AI data-center pilot has kept Sunrun in the spotlight, but some reports noted the news has not yet translated into a full stock re-rating. Article Title

Media coverage around the AI data-center pilot has kept Sunrun in the spotlight, but some reports noted the news has not yet translated into a full stock re-rating. Negative Sentiment: Chief accounting officer Maria Barak sold 3,278 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, adding to recent insider selling that may weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Chief accounting officer Maria Barak sold 3,278 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, adding to recent insider selling that may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Glj Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $4.63 target, a sharply bearish call that signals substantial downside risk in the eyes of that firm. Article Title

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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