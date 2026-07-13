Diversify Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,153 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,042 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,816,589 shares of the company's stock worth $76,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,183 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,276,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,479,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,497 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,730,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $21.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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