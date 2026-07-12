Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,896 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.44. 2,747,430 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,555. The company has a market capitalization of $342.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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