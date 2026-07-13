Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 866.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 114,510 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,986,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,218,929,000 after buying an additional 14,342,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,514,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,208,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Pfizer by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,786,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $218,817,000 after buying an additional 7,489,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,433,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $533,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.56.

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More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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