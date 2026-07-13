Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,652 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.0%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $138.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here