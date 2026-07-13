Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,522 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

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RTX Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $195.81 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.56 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $263.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.34.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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