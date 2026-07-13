Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 196.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,983 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. This represents a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $191.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $271.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.19 and a 200-day moving average of $150.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Corning in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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