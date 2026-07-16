Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Carnival by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Carnival by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 12,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,540 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. This trade represents a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.32. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carnival from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Carnival from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.99.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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