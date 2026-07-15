Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,424,000. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $9,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,376.41 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $686.87 and a one year high of $1,714.09. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,503.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,280.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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