Diversify Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 621,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 36,886 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 115,711 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $205.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $496.25 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 18.11%.The business's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.70.

View Our Latest Report on Starwood Property Trust

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust NYSE: STWD is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company's portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

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