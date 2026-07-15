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Diversify Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Sabra Healthcare REIT logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Diversify Wealth Management LLC opened a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter, buying 84,501 shares worth about $1.72 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains extremely high, with hedge funds and other institutions holding 99.40% of SBRA’s shares. Several smaller investors also recently increased or initiated stakes in the REIT.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans cautious: Sabra has an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $21.45, while its latest quarterly results matched EPS estimates and revenue topped forecasts.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sabra Healthcare REIT.

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $211.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.Sabra Healthcare REIT's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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