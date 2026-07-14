Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,295 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 210.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,606 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.19 and a 12-month high of $178.52. The firm has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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