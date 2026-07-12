Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,932 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,356 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 25,873 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 531.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 167.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,481 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $183.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.22. 527,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,316. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $174.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.01. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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