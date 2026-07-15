Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,897 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 215.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,527 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 767 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,410 shares of the company's stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $733,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Langley bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,759.04. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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