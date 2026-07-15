Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,536 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 282.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,985 shares of the company's stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,800 shares of the company's stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 221,141 shares of the company's stock worth $64,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,410,806 shares of the company's stock worth $6,872,710,000 after purchasing an additional 190,955 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $290.19 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $302.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $260.06 and a 1-year high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LHX

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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