Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 44,478 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 138.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,585 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,478 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,736. The company has a market capitalization of $283.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $193.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.91 and a 200-day moving average of $173.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here