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Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,811 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Lockheed Martin logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its Lockheed Martin stake by 86.2% in Q1, buying 6,811 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 14,710 shares worth about $8.9 million.
  • Lockheed Martin continues to attract heavy institutional interest, with 74.19% of shares owned by institutions, while several other major investors also made large additions to their positions.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock’s consensus rating is Hold with an average target price of $609.68, even as the company recently missed quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and maintained its dividend of $3.45 per share.
  • Interested in Lockheed Martin? Here are five stocks we like better.

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,339.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,387 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $531,493,000 after acquiring an additional 877,932 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,784,000 after acquiring an additional 669,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after acquiring an additional 527,523 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 560,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $271,031,000 after acquiring an additional 375,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $166,403,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $609.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $523.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $521.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.07. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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