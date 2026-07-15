Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,903 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 409.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays set a $242.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $205.40 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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