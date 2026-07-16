Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,544 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,544 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,639,736.72. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $870,507.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,015.10. The trade was a 18.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 5.7%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $828.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $1,145.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $887.33 and its 200 day moving average is $584.82. The company has a market capitalization of $185.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. China Renaissance increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $898.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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