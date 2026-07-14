Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 555.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,441 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,492. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6%

SCHW opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.31. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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