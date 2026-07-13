Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,156 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 870 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 28.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 397 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $682.29 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $1,005.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $811.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,985,656. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. Weiss Ratings raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

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Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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