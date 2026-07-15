Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 167.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,933.3% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 242 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

See Also

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