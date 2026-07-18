Diversify Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 46,665 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 15,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $536,170.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,076,687.32. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.56 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $79.50. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.PayPal's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is 10.51%.

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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