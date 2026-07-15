Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aercap in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aercap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Aercap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $155.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $167.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AER

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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