Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $8.69 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,168 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,587 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 987 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $301.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.85 and a 200-day moving average of $329.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $250.02 and a twelve month high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. L3Harris Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,301,406.40. This represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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