Dividend Assets Capital LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,487 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Accenture by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 282,340 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $75,752,000 after acquiring an additional 61,314 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,484 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $37,960,000 after acquiring an additional 93,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 557,516 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $149,582,000 after purchasing an additional 149,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,070,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $17,726,831,000 after purchasing an additional 854,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,314 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $89,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $137.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $164.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.17. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $118.15 and a twelve month high of $307.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $201.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Accenture from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Further Reading

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