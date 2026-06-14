Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 375,072 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 375,072 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. New Street Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's payout ratio is 25.98%.

Comcast News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are highlighting Comcast as a potentially cheap stock, with multiple recent articles pointing to attractive valuation metrics and a bullish case from value-focused investors. This has helped keep the name on traders’ watchlists. Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Investors are highlighting Comcast as a potentially cheap stock, with multiple recent articles pointing to attractive valuation metrics and a bullish case from value-focused investors. This has helped keep the name on traders’ watchlists. Positive Sentiment: Comcast is also drawing attention for its planned bilingual 2026 FIFA World Cup coverage across Xfinity and Xumo platforms, which could boost engagement, streaming usage, and ad opportunities if the rollout resonates with viewers. Comcast Bets On Bilingual World Cup Coverage To Deepen Xfinity Engagement

Comcast is also drawing attention for its planned bilingual 2026 FIFA World Cup coverage across Xfinity and Xumo platforms, which could boost engagement, streaming usage, and ad opportunities if the rollout resonates with viewers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary says Comcast has been “rising higher than the market,” but the move appears tied more to trading momentum and stock screening than to a major new fundamental catalyst. Comcast (CMCSA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Recent market commentary says Comcast has been “rising higher than the market,” but the move appears tied more to trading momentum and stock screening than to a major new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that Comcast remains a “mixed bag,” with valuation looking attractive but broadband weakness continuing to weigh on the longer-term growth story.

Several articles note that Comcast remains a “mixed bag,” with valuation looking attractive but broadband weakness continuing to weigh on the longer-term growth story. Negative Sentiment: Comcast’s stock is still under pressure overall and remains well below recent moving averages, reflecting investor caution about growth, competition, and the broadband overhang.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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