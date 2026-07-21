DJE Kapital AG Boosts Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

DJE Kapital AG raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,617 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in McDonald's were worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in McDonald's by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in McDonald's by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.32.

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Trending Headlines about McDonald's

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Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,456,440 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.50 on Tuesday. McDonald's Corporation has a 52-week low of $264.09 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.99.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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