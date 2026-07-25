DJE Kapital AG Boosts Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

DJE Kapital AG raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 156.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $13,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492,309 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $83,525,000 after buying an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $126,166,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 710,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $120,623,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ExxonMobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $200,366,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $156.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.45. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

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