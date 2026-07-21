DJE Kapital AG Buys 350,149 Shares of Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

DJE Kapital AG increased its position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113,036 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 350,149 shares during the period. Amrize accounts for approximately 1.3% of DJE Kapital AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DJE Kapital AG owned about 0.20% of Amrize worth $60,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Amrize by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amrize by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amrize by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company's stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amrize by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Amrize by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amrize news, insider Nollaig Forrest bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,984.75. This trade represents a 11.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Gross bought 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.63 per share, with a total value of $58,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,746.61. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,429. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amrize from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Amrize from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amrize currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRZ

Amrize Stock Down 1.8%

AMRZ opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. Amrize Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37. The company's 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amrize Ltd will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report).

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