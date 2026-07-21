DJE Kapital AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

DJE Kapital AG reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 78,401 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at $76,674,826.57. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here