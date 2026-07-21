DJE Kapital AG Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

DJE Kapital AG decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,890 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,700 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.94. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $89.70 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $868.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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