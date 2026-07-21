DJE Kapital AG Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

DJE Kapital AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,500 shares of the bank's stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $2,125,963,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 9,320.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,965,443 shares of the bank's stock worth $396,544,000 after buying an additional 3,923,347 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,899,945 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,121,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,645 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $299,850,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,210,762 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,432,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,457 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $120.36 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $124.87.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Toronto Dominion Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.14%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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