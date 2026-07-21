DJE Kapital AG Has $282.46 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

DJE Kapital AG increased its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052,518 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,455,230 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 6.3% of DJE Kapital AG's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. DJE Kapital AG owned about 0.13% of TotalEnergies worth $282,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Maseco LLP raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 420 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $194.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $49.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.58 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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