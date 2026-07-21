DJE Kapital AG Has $5.59 Million Position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

DJE Kapital AG lessened its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU - Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,000 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,001,047 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,979,174,000 after acquiring an additional 252,307 shares during the period. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $1,380,472,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 406.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,288,253 shares of the mining company's stock worth $539,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,937 shares of the mining company's stock worth $488,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,121,189 shares of the mining company's stock worth $436,735,000 after purchasing an additional 191,859 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.4%

AU opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $129.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.65.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 36.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. AngloGold Ashanti's dividend payout ratio is 68.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Freedom Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

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