DJE Kapital AG Has $89.72 Million Stake in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

DJE Kapital AG lowered its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018,394 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,168,068 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields comprises 2.0% of DJE Kapital AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DJE Kapital AG owned about 0.23% of Gold Fields worth $89,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,174 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Gold Fields by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 94,803 shares of the company's stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 371.9% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 64,497 shares of the company's stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,830 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Research upgraded Gold Fields from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.25 to $57.25 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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