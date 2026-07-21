DJE Kapital AG Invests $2.86 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $195.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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