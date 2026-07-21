DJE Kapital AG Invests $2.91 Million in Equinor ASA $EQNR

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 130.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,794.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,269 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Equinor ASA from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Equinor ASA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.06.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.47. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.30%.The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Equinor ASA's dividend payout ratio is 58.72%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA NYSE: EQNR is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway's petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor's operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

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