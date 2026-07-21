DJE Kapital AG Invests $6.52 Million in NiSource, Inc $NI

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 139,900 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,864 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NiSource Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NiSource's payout ratio is 59.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $52.00 price objective on NiSource in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NiSource from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $471,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,563,653.81. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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