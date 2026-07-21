DJE Kapital AG Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,874 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,576.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

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AGCO Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average is $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $129.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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