DJE Kapital AG Makes New $65.43 Million Investment in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,103,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $65,428,000. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras accounts for 1.4% of DJE Kapital AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Get PBR alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,637,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $363,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425,563 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,778,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,655,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $149,963,000 after buying an additional 1,562,473 shares during the period. Fearnley Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $17,590,000. Finally, Fundamenta Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $16,064,000.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE PBR opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The company's fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $23.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.70 to $24.80 in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil's energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras's core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil's coast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras wasn't on the list.

While Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here