DJE Kapital AG Purchases 89,316 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

DJE Kapital AG raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 287.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,377 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 89,316 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.1% of DJE Kapital AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Intuit were worth $51,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $293.82 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms issued fresh reminders about the pending class action and September 8 lead plaintiff deadline, highlighting ongoing litigation risk for Intuit investors. Article Title

Several law firms issued fresh reminders about the pending class action and September 8 lead plaintiff deadline, highlighting ongoing litigation risk for Intuit investors. Negative Sentiment: New notices from Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins LLP, and BFA Law reinforce that a securities fraud lawsuit has already been filed against Intuit. Article Title

New notices from Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins LLP, and BFA Law reinforce that a securities fraud lawsuit has already been filed against Intuit. Negative Sentiment: One report says Intuit was accused of misrepresentations about pricing issues, adding to the legal overhang that may pressure the stock. Article Title

One report says Intuit was accused of misrepresentations about pricing issues, adding to the legal overhang that may pressure the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary noted TurboTax Live is performing well, while Intuit also plans to revamp DIY tax products with simpler offerings, better pricing, and expanded financial services to regain cost-conscious filers. Article Title

Analyst commentary noted TurboTax Live is performing well, while Intuit also plans to revamp DIY tax products with simpler offerings, better pricing, and expanded financial services to regain cost-conscious filers. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna cut its price target on Intuit to $427 from $550 but kept a positive rating, which signals some caution but still implies upside from current levels.

Susquehanna cut its price target on Intuit to $427 from $550 but kept a positive rating, which signals some caution but still implies upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles framed the recent decline in Intuit (INTU) as potentially overdone, suggesting some investors see the pullback as a buying opportunity. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $486.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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